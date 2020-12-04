New trademark hints that an Aprilia electric scooter might be in the works

Italian firm Aprilia could enter the two-wheeler EV industry in the near future. As per a new trademark application filed by Piaggio, an Aprilia electric scooter might be under development.

A new media report tells that Piaggio has filed a trademark for the name eSR1. The European Union Intellectual Property Office has published the trademark application showing a logo with the eSR1 title mentioned in a stylish font. Speculations also suggest that the new Aprilia electric scooter is likely to share technologies with Vespa Elettrica which is already on sale in several international markets.

Also Read: Aprilia SXR 160 India launch nears as production scheduled to start soon

A key factor that somewhat cements that the new trademark application is indeed for an Aprilia electric scooter is that the company already uses ‘SR’ for its petrol-powered scooters and the prefix ‘e’ could be nothing else but ‘electric’. Also, the design or font of the logo is very similar to the ones which Aprilia currently has for its range of conventional scooters. No official details have been disclosed yet.

As mentioned earlier, the new Aprilia electric scooter would borrow tech from the Vespa Elettrica. However, the company might make adjustments for high performance because most of the Aprilia’s scooters are inclined towards providing a sportier user experience.

The Vespa Elettrica was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, however, it hasn’t made it to the showrooms in India yet and is unlikely to do so in the near future. The electric scooter features a mix of retro and modern elements such as curved body panels, full-LED lighting and chrome embellishments. It has a 4.3-inch fully-digital coloured TFT instrument cluster. It shows a bunch of information such as speedometer, clock, battery temperature, battery range, odometer. Vespa has fitted a 4.2 kWh lithium-ion battery in the Elettrica. This battery is used by a brushless DC motor generating maximum power of 4 kW (5.4 PS) and 200 Nm of peak torque.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com to get the latest Vespa news and updates about other two-wheelers.

[Source: motorcycle.com]