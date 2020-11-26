Aprilia SXR 160 India launch nears as production scheduled to start soon

Showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, the Aprilia SXR 160 will be launched in India in the near future as the production of the maxi-scooter has received the green flag. Piaggio India has announced that it will start manufacturing the new SXR 160 at its Baramati plant soon.

The Aprilia SXR 160 was originally scheduled to be introduced in the Indian market earlier this year. However, the plan got delayed thanks to Covid-19. But since Piaggio India has now confirmed that the upcoming maxi-scooter will hit the production line soon, we are optimistic about the SXR 160 finally seeing the light of the day. Also, to ensure that the new two-wheeler reaches a wider audience, Aprilia will expand its dealership network in the country.

Also Read: Honda Dio Repsol Edition introduced, costs INR 2.5K more than Dio DLX

Commenting on the occasion, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD - Piaggio India, said:

We are extremely excited to soon introduce the highly anticipated and a unique, premium proposition for our discerning customers. As promised at the Auto Expo 2020, we are gearing up for the production of Aprilia SXR 160 in India and unfolding a new chapter for the scooter industry. With its highly innovative design, the SXR 160 is set to create a new unmatched experience of premium style, high comfort and best in class performance. To ensure that we bring this experience much closer to everyone, we are expanding our footprint of dealer network in India, by welcoming the premium mindset entrepreneurs to our most exciting dealership business model in their town.

Designed in Italy, the Aprilia SXR 160 is surely going to be a head-turner. It has a large front end with a huge fairing that incorporates sporty LED headlamps which are accompanied by inbuilt LED DRLs. The black windscreen adds to the overall visual appeal. Even the rear end has been nicely put together. The attractive taillamp and signature lighting along with the grab rail ensure engagement.

The Aprilia SXR 160 is expected to be powered by the same 160cc, single-cylinder, 3-valve BS6 engine that is present in the Aprilia SR 160 where it produces 11 PS of maximum power and 11.6 Nm of peak torque.

For more Aprilia news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.