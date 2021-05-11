BREAKING! Aprilia SXR 125 to Launch in India TOMORROW

The Aprilia SXR 125 made it to the company’s Indian website last month. Key details about the upcoming TVS NTorq 125 rival were also revealed. In fact, the pre-bookings of the 125cc scooter have been opened as well. However, there was no official information regarding the two-wheeler’s launch. Well, until now.

Aprilia India has finally announced that it will launch the new SXR 125 tomorrow. Considering the ongoing health situation in the country thanks to the second wave of the deadly coronavirus, the launch will most likely be digital. The company has, however, not released an exact time as of now. As for the pricing of the new Aprilia SXR 125, it would cost INR 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be available in four colour options - red, blue, black, and white.

Powering the new Aprilia SXR 125 is a 124.45cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that features 3 valves. It has been tuned to produce 9.52PS of max power at 7600rpm and 9.2Nm of peak torque at 6250rpm.

The upcoming SXR 125 is very similar to its elder sibling, the Aprilia SXR 160. It has the same design, style, and features. For instance, the front end of the scooter flaunts the twin LED headlamp setup that is accompanied by attractive LED DRLs. There’s also an LED position lamp located between the headlights. The scooter also has a large and comfortable seat, sturdy pillion grab rail, sporty exhaust, an eye-catching LED taillight, and alloy wheels.

The fully digital instrument cluster of the Aprilia SXR 125 shows a plethora of information such as a tachometer, speedometer, clock, fuel gauge, engine temp, and more. The under-seat storage is decent and has a boot lamp. Speaking of storage, there’s some available in the front apron where a USB charging port is located.

