Aprilia SXR 125 (TVS NTorq 125 Rival) Shown Up-Close - VIDEO

While there hasn’t been any official announcement made yet regarding the launch of the new Aprilia SXR 125 in the Indian market, the younger sibling of the Aprilia SXR 160 has started to arrive at dealerships. Here’s a walkaround video in which the new TVS NTorq 125 rival is shown up-close.

The Aprilia SXR 125 has four colour options - red, blue, black, and white. In this walkaround video, we have the 125cc maxi-scooter in its black paint scheme. We can see in the footage that this colour has a matte finish, however, it also features some glossy parts such as the long black windscreen and grey exhaust heat shield.

In terms of design and styling, the Aprilia SXR 125 is very similar to the more powerful SXR 160. Some of its key features include the twin LED headlamps, alloy wheels, large and comfortable seat, sporty exhaust, attractive LED taillamp, and a sturdy pillion grab rail. The maxi-scooter also comes equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster that shows a plethora of information such as a tachometer, speedometer, clock, fuel gauge, engine temp, and more.

The Aprilia SXR 125 has a USB charging port located in the front apron which also consists of some storage space. Speaking of, the under-seat storage space is decent. Aprilia has added a small boot lamp. The fuel tank capacity of this maxi-scooter is 7 litres. The suspension setup includes a pair of conventional telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The stopping power comes from a 220mm front disc brake and a 140mm rear drum brake aided by CBS.

Powering the new Aprilia SXR 125 is a 124.45cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that features 3 valves. It has been tuned to produce 9.52PS of max power at 7600rpm and 9.2Nm of peak torque at 6250rpm.

Since the Aprilia SXR 125 has started to arrive at dealerships, it should be officially launched very soon. As far as the pricing is concerned, it was leaked a while ago. The new SXR 125 would cost INR 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Bookings of the maxi-scooter are open for a token amount of INR 5,000. It will compete with the TVS NTorq 125, Suzuki Burgman Street and the likes.

