Aprilia RS 660 spied naked, ready to take on Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

The highly-awaited Aprilia RS 660 has been spotted entirely naked. The upcoming middleweight supersport motorcycle looks ready to take on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R.

The spy shot of the RS 660 was taken before the COVID-19 pandemic engulfed the entire world. It can be seen in the picture that the motorcycle has a very peculiar colour. Also, there is no testing equipment mounted on the bike which hints that it is a production-ready model. Perhaps, Aprilia was doing some final testing before the RS 660 reaches showrooms.

The first test rides of the Aprilia RS 660 were going to be offered in Mugello on 9 May 2020 during the Aprilia Festival. Fans would have been able to watch the new Italian middleweight supersport motorcycle in action at the Mugello track for the very first time. Unfortunately, however, the COVID-19 pandemic flushed Aprilia’s plans down the drain and forced the company to postpone the event until further notice.

The Aprilia RS 660 is a fantastic motorcycle to look at. It is undoubtedly the work of the Italians. Even though it packs its all-new dynamic design in a compact package, it does remind us of the mighty Aprilia RSV4. Powering the RS 660 is a twin-cylinder engine. It is a 660 cc forward-facing, liquid-cooled mill which makes 100 HP of power. Aprilia says that the forward-facing configuration helped to make the engine as compact as possible. It also allowed the engineers to exploit the spaces and create a slim, lightweight chassis. No wonder why the RS 660 weighs 169 kg only.

The Aprilia RS 660 will give head-on competition to the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R. The Japanese motorcycle is indeed one of the best sportbikes in its segment. It uses a 636 cc in-line 4-cylinder engine which puts out 130 PS of power. Of course, this is more than what the RS 660 has but the Ninja ZX-6R weighs at 196 kg. That’s a big difference which will certainly reflect in the bike’s performance when it is put against the RS 660. Also, the RS 660 has a refreshing design while the Ninja ZX-6R appears to be a beefed-up version of the Kawasaki Ninja 400.