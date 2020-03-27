Aprilia RS 660 to reach showrooms in September this year - IAB Report

The production-spec Aprilia RS 660 made its debut at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show. The middleweight supersport motorcycle grabbed a lot of attention there. IndianAutosBlog.com understands that Aprilia plans to launch the RS 660 in first markets in September this year.

Aprilia has spent countless hours in making the RS 660 a reality. The middleweight supersport bike has been created around a totally new technical base. Aprilia would utilise it to build more middleweight products in the future.

Aprilia RS 660 Design

The new RS 660 is undoubtedly an Aprilia. Even though it has an all-new dynamic design, it does remind us of the mighty Aprilia RSV4. The Aprilia RS 660 features a double fairing design which uses integrated aerodynamic appendage function. Aprilia says that this improves the downforce, resulting in better high-speed stability.

The front of the motorcycle gets a triple LED headlight assembly, something which Aprilia has mastered over the years. The headlights are accompanied by LED DRLs which have integrated self-cancelling turn signals. These indicators also flash under extreme braking. The front lighting system also includes a twilight sensor and cornering lights function.

Aprilia RS 660 Specifications

Unlike other middleweight supersport bikes like the Yamaha YZF-R6 and Kawasaki ZX-6R, the Aprilia RS 660 uses a twin-cylinder engine instead of an in-line 4-cylinder engine. It is a Euro 5 660 cc forward-facing, liquid-cooled mill with DOHC and 270-degree crankpins. Aprilia says that the forward-facing configuration helped to make the engine as compact as possible. It also allowed the engineers to exploit the spaces and create a slim, lightweight chassis. The engine makes a peak power output of 100 HP. The maximum torque output is still a secret.

Aprilia RS 660 Electronics

The electronics package of the Aprilia RS 660 is quite extensive. It has various features that help the rider to be able to utilise the full potential of the motorcycle. The RS 660 comes with APRC which works with an advanced six-axis inertial platform. It includes:

Aprilia Traction Control

Aprilia Wheelie Control

Aprilia Cruise Control

Aprilia Quick Shift – both up and downshifts

Aprilia Engine Brake

Aprilia Engine Map

Multimap Cornering ABS

Aprilia RS 660 Key Features

Asymmetrically-shaped swingarm

Ride-by-wire throttle

Five riding modes - Commute, Dynamic, Individual, Challenge and Time Attack

41 mm Kayaba USD forks at the front

Monoshock at the rear

320 mm twin steel discs up-front with Brembo radial calipers

Aprilia has also provided a full-digital instrument cluster on the RS 660. It can be used in two settings – Road or Track. A twilight sensor enables automatic backlight feature. Moreover, the display is Bluetooth compatible, and the system works with the new Aprilia MIA multimedia platform. The smartphone connectivity function is an optional extra. The Aprilia MIA includes the infotainment system, introduced for the first time by Aprilia on the Tuono V4, for managing voice commands and incoming/outgoing calls. It includes a navigation function as well, to view directions directly on the instrument cluster.

Aprilia RS 660 Colours

Aprilia will offer the Aprilia RS 660 in two colour options. The first option pairs purple and red as a tribute to the Aprilia RS 250 in its 1994 Reggiani Replica version. The second option is a total black paint with bright red highlights.

As for the availability of the Aprilia RS 660 in India is concerned, we have our doubts because the bike could prove to be too costly for us. That's probably the reason why Yamaha doesn't offer its sophisticated middleweight supersport bike, the YZF-R6, in our market. Kawasaki does sell the Ninja ZX-6R in India, though, for a price of INR 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

