The Ampere Magnus 60 lead-acid variant has been discontinued. The company has recently launched a better-equipped Lithium-Ion variant of the electric scooter, called the Ampere Magnus Pro.

The Ampere Magnus 60 electric scooter had a 60V/20Ah lead-acid battery pack which required 8-10 hours to get fully charged. It was capable to provide a range of 45-50 km in a single charge. With a top speed of only 25 km/h, the Ampere Magnus 60 was one of the company’s low-speed electric scooters. It was priced at INR 44,699*.

The new Ampere Magnus Pro electric scooter has been recently launched at INR 73,990*. It is the company’s flagship offering. It has a 60V/30Ah advanced Lithium-Ion battery pack which takes 5 to 6 hours to get fully charged. It can provide a range of up to 100 km in Eco Mode on a single charge. Since it’s detachable, it can be easily swapped with another battery pack.

Along with the advanced Lithium-Ion battery pack, the Ampere Magnus Pro has a 1200 Watts motor. The electric scooter can complete the 0-40 km/h sprint in 10 seconds and has a top speed of 55 km/h, which is suitable for easy urban commuting.

Ampere Magnus Pro Key Features

Fully-digital instrument cluster

USB charger

Large under-seat storage area with LED light

Anti-theft alarm

Remote keyless entry

Tubeless tyres

CBS

The Ampere Magnus Pro is available in four colour options including Bluish Pearl White, Metallic Red, Graphite Black, Golden Yellow. Initially, it will be sold only in Bengaluru. Ampere Electric will make expand the availability of the electric scooter in other cities in 30 to 60 days. Interested customers can book the Magnus Pro for a token amount of INR 2,999.

With the Ampere Magnus 60 lead-acid electric scooter discontinued, the EV maker has only 5 products in its catalogue including the Magnus Pro, Reo, Reo Elite, Zeal and the V48.

In other news, Ampere Electric, a wholly-owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, has witnessed a surge in retail sales recently. It has reached the 60,000 sales milestone and also opened 10 new dealerships in the country.