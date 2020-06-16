The Ampere Magnus Pro electric scooter has been launched in India. The new electric two-wheeler is the company’s flagship offering. It has been priced at INR 73,990*.

Ampere Electric has done a great job with the design of the new Magnus Pro. The electric scooter looks like a conventional petrol-powered scooter. Features such as the blacked-out wheels, sharp front fender, stylish seat, LED headlamp, etc. make it quite a sporty-looking electric two-wheeler.

The Ampere Magnus Pro electric scooter has a 60 V/30 Ah advanced Lithium-Ion battery and a 1200 Watts motor. It is capable of achieving a top speed of 55 km/h that’s suitable for easy urban commuting. The Magnus Pro can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in 10 seconds. Ampere Electric says that this electric scooter can provide a range of up to 100 km in Eco Mode on a single charge. Speaking of charge, the battery pack takes 5 to 6 hours to fully charge. However, it can also be swapped with another battery pack since it is detachable.

In terms of features, the Ampere Magnus Pro comes equipped with a fully-digital instrument cluster, USB charger, large under-seat storage area with LED light, Anti-theft alarm, remote keyless entry, tubeless tyres, CBS. The electric scooter offers long legroom of 450 mm along with a relaxed sitting position which makes riding comfortable and easy.

Ampere Electric, a wholly-owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, says that the annual running cost of the new Magnus Pro electric scooter would be INR 2,700. The company says that, in comparison, a similar capacity petrol-powered scooter would have an annual running cost of INR 27,000, which is 10 times more than that of the Magnus Pro.

Also Read: Ampere Electric offers up to INR 5,000 off on its electric scooters

The Ampere Magnus Pro is available in four colour options including Bluish Pearl White, Metallic Red, Graphite Black, Golden Yellow. Initially, it will be sold only in Bengaluru. Ampere Electric will make expand the availability of the electric scooter in other cities in 30 to 60 days. Interested customers can book the Magnus Pro for a token amount of INR 2,999.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more two-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom, after FAME-II subsidiary