Ampere Electric, a wholly-owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, is celebrating its 12th anniversary in the country. On this special occasion, the electric scooter manufacturer is offering up to INR 5,000 off on its products. Apart from this, customers can also benefit from a 5-year extended warranty on the high-speed models and 3-year extended warranty on other models at a nominal cost. Ampere Electric is also providing 1+5 years bumper-to-bumper insurance cover at attractive prices.

Ampere Electric’s latest offers follow the “Kal Ko Bachao” consumer support campaign under which the company is providing attractive discounts as well as customised low EMI options on its entire range of electric scooters. Recently, the EV-maker also announced a special scheme called START which helps small businesses in the country to recommence their operations post COVID-19 lockdown.

Ampere Electric believes that its latest offers and schemes will benefit the frontline COVID-19 warriors, individuals in essential services, working professionals, students, and many others who would like to switch to eco-friendly, low maintenance and lightweight Ampere electric scooters for the last mile connectivity. The company is also ready to support all eco-conscious B2C & B2B customer groups with a unique value proposition.

At present, Ampere Electric’s product line-up includes the high-speed electric scooter Zeal, along with medium to optimum city speed models like the Reo Elite, V-48 LA, Magnus 60, Reo LA and REO Li. Ampere Electric has a decade of experience in manufacturing electric vehicles. With a strong base of over 50,000 customers and comprehensive EV ecosystem support, Ampere Electric is pushing boundaries to create affordable and sustainable solutions for clean last-mile connectivity in India.

