Ampere Electric is one of the key players in the Indian electric two-wheeler industry. The company has witnessed a surge in retail sales recently. It has reached the 60,000 sales milestone and also opened 10 new dealerships.

Ampere Electric, a wholly-owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton, celebrated its 12th anniversary in the country last month and announced several exciting offers. Since the company has crossed the 60,000 sales milestone now and extended its anniversary offer, applicable on Ampere Zeal (high speed), REO and Magnus (slow speed), until 30 June 2020 to reciprocate the love and support of customers.

Speaking about the extension of the anniversary offer, P. Sanjeev, COO, Ampere Electric Vehicles said:

As one of the significant players in the electric 2-wheeler space, we are working diligently and taking every step possible to accelerate the growth of EV in India. Ampere Zeal and Reo have become one of the top-selling models in the respective price segments, all thanks to our customers and channel partners who are encouraging and motivating us to perform better each day.

Ampere Electric has said that the demand for electric two-wheelers in the country has increased significantly since the Indian Govt has lifted the nationwide lockdown. In Unlock 1.0, the electric scooter manufacturer has received over 900 dealership enquiries across the country. The company has also opened 10 new dealerships since Unlock 1.0 has started to meet the rising demand.

In other news, Ampere Electric has launched its brand-new Magnus Pro electric scooter. It is the company’s new flagship offering and priced at INR 73,990 (ex-showroom, after FAME-II subsidiary). Initially, it will be sold only in Bengaluru. Ampere Electric will make expand the availability of the electric scooter in other cities in 30 to 60 days. Interested customers can book the Magnus Pro for a token amount of INR 2,999.