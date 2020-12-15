Interesting Mahindra Mojo 300 offer lets you have a Shiro helmet for free

There’s a new and interesting Mahindra Mojo 300 offer that lets you have a Shiro helmet worth INR 4,901 for free. Named as the Mojo Safety offer, it is applicable on the purchase of a brand-new Mojo 300 and limited until 31 Dec 2020 and/or stock lasts.

Apart from the aforementioned offer, Mahindra is also running a referral program. Under this program, existing Mojo owners can win a pair of Mojo branded full-gauntlet riding gloves. All they need to do is refer the Mahindra Mojo 300 to another person. And if the referred person makes a successful purchase, then the referrer would win the riding gloves worth INR 2,350.

The Mahindra Mojo 300 received its BS6 updated earlier this year. However, it seems that the new, less polluting version of the motorcycle has been unable to garner the expected sales figures. Perhaps, that’s why Mahindra has announced the new Mojo Safety offer; with a hope to witness some rise in the sales numbers.

Also Read: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 BS6 Acceleration Test

Powering the Mahindra Mojo 300 is a 294.72cc single-cylinder BS6-compliant engine. The liquid-cooled mill comes with a DOHC setup and electronic fuel injection. Mahindra has tuned this motor to produce 25.35 bhp of maximum power at 7300 rpm and 25.96 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit.

The Mahindra Mojo 300 is available in a total of four colour options, namely Black Pearl, Garnet Black, Ruby Red, and Red Agate. The price of the motorcycle depends on the paint schemes. It starts at INR 1.99 lakh* and goes up to INR 2.11 lakh*. Some of the other features of the Mojo 300 include a twin-headlamp setup upfront, sculpted body panels, large radiator shrouds, and a side-mounted exhaust.

Did you find the new Mahindra Mojo 300 offers appealing? And would you make a purchase or refer the motorcycle to another person? Drop a comment below to share your views.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi