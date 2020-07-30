BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS specs leaked, DETAILS INSIDE

Mahindra started teasing the BS6 Mojo 300 ABS since the mid of this month. This suggested that the new motorcycle could be launched in the country anytime soon. While enthusiasts are still waiting for the BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS to break cover, the specifications of the more eco-friendly bike have been leaked.

The BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS will be powered by a 294.72cc single-cylinder engine. It is a liquid-cooled unit which comes with an electronic fuel injection system for precise throttle response, improved performance, better refinement, and enhanced fuel economy. This DOHC mill has been tuned to produce a maximum power of 25.35 bhp at 7,300 rpm and 25.96 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. For reference, the BS4 Mojo 300 ABS used to churn out 26.29 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 28 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It can be seen that both the power and torque output of the BS6 Mojo 300 ABS are less than that of the bike’s BS4 model.

Aspect BS4 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS Specs BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS Specs Engine type Single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SI, 4-stroke Single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SI, 4-stroke Displacement 294.72cc 249.72cc Max power output 26.29 bhp at 7,500 rpm 25.35 bhp at 7,300 rpm Max torque output 28 Nm at 5,500 rpm 25.96 Nm at 6,000 rpm Transmission 6-speed 6-speed

As for the hardware, the BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS will have a pair of conventional telescopic front forks and gas-charged monoshock with internal floating piston at the rear for the suspension duties. The braking will come from a single 320mm disc at the front with a radial calliper and 240mm disc at the rear. Mahindra is providing dual-channel ABS as well.

The BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS will be available in four colour options including Garnet Black, Ruby Red, Red Agate, and Pearl Black.