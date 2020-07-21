2 more colours of upcoming BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS revealed

After revealing the Garnet Black and Ruby Red colour options of the upcoming BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS last week, the company has released pictures of two more colours choices of the new, more eco-friendly motorcycle, namely Red Agate and Pearl Black.

In the Red Agate colour scheme, the BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS flaunts a red/black headlight cowl whereas the fuel tank and radiator shrouds are finished in red/white. The fuel tank also has a red stripe. The belly pan of the motorcycle is black and so are the side panels and alloy wheels. We do see some red highlights on the tail section as well. Unlike the Ruby Red colour option, here the frame and swingarm of the motorbike have been kept black.

Coming to the Pearl Black colour option of the BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS, as the name suggests, most of the parts and components of the motorcycle have been painted in black which gives a sportier and bold look. However, for contrast, Mahindra has added white rear cowls. Also, the logo on the fuel tank is finished in silver for a premium feel. Overall, this colour option enhances the bike’s muscular visual appeal.

So far, Mahindra has revealed Garnet Black, Ruby Red, Red Agate, and Pearl Black colour options of the BS6 Mojo 300 ABS. This means that the upcoming motorcycle will be available in at least four colour choices. Which one would you pick? Drop a comment below and let us know.

It is quite likely that the BS6 Mahindra Mojo 300 ABS will be powered by a revised of the 294.72cc single-cylinder mill. The output figures have not been revealed yet. For reference, the BS4 Mojo 300 ABS produced 26.29hp at 7,500 rpm and 28Nm at 5,500 rpm. Mahindra is expected to launch the new motorcycle in the country very soon.

