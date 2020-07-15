All-New 2021 Ford Bronco Finally Unveiled In Its Entirety

While not many would know the importance of the Ford Bronco in India, the rugged SUV was one of the pioneers of recreational offroading in the United States of America. First launched in 1966, the Ford Bronco lasted for five generations and was built up until 1996. However, in the spirit of retro-modern classics, Ford felt it was time to bring the nameplate back to life. Therefore, while the development of the all-new Ford Bronco continued, the Ford Motor Company kept teasing potential customers and enthusiasts with clues from time to time.However, the company has revealed pictures that show exactly how the car would look in the flesh.

The Bronco would be available in two body styles - a two-door and a four-door. Another important point is that the new Ford Bronco would not just be confined to a single model, instead would be moulded into a separate brand altogether. The four-door version of the Bronco measures 4.83 metres in length, 1.93 metre wide and gets a wheelbase of 2.94 metres. If off-road capability is taken into consideration, the Bronco does well here too. It gets a ground clearance of 292mm, a water wading depth capacity of 851mm, a break over angle of 29 degrees and a departure angle of 37.2 degrees. All very impressive numbers. Talking about its two door counterpart, it measures 4.14 metres in length and has a wheelbase of 2.55 metres.

The overall design follows closely to the original Bronco’s design, with a squared-look everywhere you look. The front grille is one-piece panels which houses round LED headlights and a DRL strip running right through it. The grille, itself, gets multiple tiny slats incorporating the shape of a grille, while the bold Bronco badge sits right in the middle. At the rear, the typical SUV design continues. Here, you get a large side-opening one-piece hatch with an old-school handle to open it. On either side, you’ll find sharp LED tail lights which mimic the design of the previous-gen Bronco.

Inside, the Bronco gets a classy cabin, with well laid-out elements and a feature-loaded cabin. While it does mimic the design of old, you get highlights such as a larger 12-inch touchscreen infotainment unit equipped with SYNC4 system, multifunction steering, real-time off-raod navigation and a 360-degree camera. In terms of performance, the Bronco will get a 2.3-litre four-cylinder EcoBoost making 270bhp and a 2.7-litre six-cylinder EcoBoost making 310bhp. Transmission options include a 7-speed manual and a 10-speed automatic. Currently there are no plans to build a right-hand drive version of the all-new Ford Bronco.

