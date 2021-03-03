650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser Spied on City Streets [Video]

It appears that the upcoming 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser is undergoing extensive road testing. There had been several sightings of the new motorcycle’s prototypes in the recent past. And now, it has been caught on camera yet again. This suggests that Royal Enfield could launch the new 650cc Crusier soon.

650cc Royal Enfield Crusier Spied

The latest 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser spy video shows the motorcycle cruising down on city streets. Since the footage has been slowed down, we can clearly see the motorbike and its features, although nothing new has been spotted.

For its twin-cylinder cruiser, Royal Enfield would be using alloy wheels which means that tubeless tyres should come factory-fitted. This should be appreciated by the enthusiasts because owners of the 650 Twins have encountered flat tyres as the Interceptor 650 and GT 650 come with spoke wheels fitted with tube-type tyres.

The 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser would also become the first RE motorcycle to feature USD front forks. It would also come equipped with a windscreen to protect the rider from windblast while cruising at high speeds. The rider ergonomics would be quite upright, relaxed, and comfortable; typical cruiser-like.

Royal Enfield is expected to offer a pillion backrest, rear carrier for loading luggage, and various other optional accessories with the new Cruiser. Other key features of the forthcoming motorcycle would include:

Meteor 350-inspired retro-styled taillamp and turn signals

Low-slung dual exhausts

Twin shock absorbers at the rear

Disc brakes at both ends

Tripper Navigation

Wide tyres

Tear-drop style fuel tank

As far as the engine is concerned, most likely it will be the same 648cc twin-cylinder motor that powers the INT 650 and GT 650. It’s an air/oil-cooled unit that is capable of producing 47hp at 7250rpm and 52Nm at 5250rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox which is accompanied by a slipper and assist clutch. Also, thanks to its 270-degree firing order, the exhaust note is just fantastic.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.