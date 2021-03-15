650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser Spied by Interceptor 650 Rider [Video]

The 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser has been spied testing on Indian roads once again. Several prototypes of the upcoming twin-cylinder motorcycle had been sighted numerous times in the past. This time the cruiser has been spotted on a highway by a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 rider. Below is the spy video.

The video has been captured by a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 rider who has a YouTube channel that goes by the name “Inigo M Sabastian”. We can see in the footage that the prototype of the 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser has no camouflage whatsoever and is being tested on a two-lane highway. We can also notice that the INT 650 rider is riding under 100km/h. In one of the previous spy videos of the 650cc RE Cruiser, the motorcycle was caught doing speeds of 120-130km/h.

Also Read: 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser Spied on City Streets [Video]

Looking closely at the clip, we see that there’s a blue colour object placed on the pillion seat. It doesn’t look like some testing equipment but appears to be a pillow/cushion or bag. We wonder what it is and why is it placed there. What do you guys have to say? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

Considering how frequently the 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser is being spied lately, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the motorcycle could be launched in the Indian market sooner than expected. Most likely, it will draw power from the same 648cc parallel-twin engine which the company uses in the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. It churns out 47hp of max power at 7250rpm and 52Nm of peak torque at 5250rpm. For the transmission, it has a 6-speed gearbox which is accompanied by a slipper and assist clutch.

Some of the other expected features of the forthcoming 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser include:

USD front forks (first for a RE motorcycle)

Low-slung dual exhausts

Twin shock absorbers at the rear

Disc brakes at both ends

Tripper Navigation

Wide tyres

Meteor 350-inspired retro-styled taillamp and turn signals

Tear-drop style fuel tank

Alloy wheels

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.