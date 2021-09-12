Upcoming 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser to Feature LED Headlamp, Spied

A new spy shot of the upcoming 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser has surfaced online. The image shows that the twin-cylinder motorcycle would come fitted with an LED headlamp.

There had been multiple spy shots of the 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser in the past. All those pictures revealed one or the other feature of the motorcycle. However, none of them showed that Royal Enfield would fit an LED headlamp in the Cruiser. Now, a new spy shot is doing the rounds on the internet revealing that the forthcoming RE Cruiser would have an LED headlamp.

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Aftermarket Exhaust Note Better than Stock?

From what we can figure out from the spy image, the prototype of the new 650cc Royal Enfiled Cruiser is fitted with a newly-designed LED headlamp. Earlier spy shots had shown a round headlamp, however, this one appears to have a different design. Royal Enfield is updating its product line-up but the firm is yet to provide LED headlamps in its motorcycles. For instance, the Chennai-based two-wheeler giant has recently launched the highly awaited 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350. It also misses out on an LED headlamp.

Perhaps, the 650cc Cruiser would become the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to feature an LED headlamp. It would also be the brand’s first bike to come equipped with USD front forks.

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa - Specs Comparison

Some of the other expected features of the forthcoming 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser include low-slung dual-exhaust, twin-shock absorbers at the rear, disc brakes at both ends, wide tyres, and relaxed riding stance. The motorcycle is also expected to have RE’s Tripper Navigation system. For the engine, most likely it will be the same 648cc twin-cylinder motor that powers the INT 650 and GT 650. It’s an air/oil-cooled unit that is capable of producing 47 BHP at 7250 rpm and 52 Nm at 5250 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox which is accompanied by a slipper and assist clutch.

Image Source