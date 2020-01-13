2020 Tata Tiago (facelift) exterior, interior & price hike leaked ahead of imminent launch

Along with the facelifted Nexon and the Gravitas, Tata Motors is also gearing up to launch the facelifted Tiago. In a new development, the exterior, interior and price hike of the 2020 Tiago have leaked online.

With the facelift and the concurrent BS-VI update, the Tata Tiago will turn dearer by up to INR 45,000 (ex-showroom). For the record, currently, the Tiago is priced in the range of INR 4.54 to 6.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With this mid-cycle makeover, its diesel engine will be taken off the shelves, which means the indicated price hike (above) includes only the petrol variants.

As revealed in the previous spy story, the exterior updates will include sharper headlamps, newly designed upper and lower grille, along with a more aggressive-looking front bumper. The radiator grille and the new headlamps will be underlined by a new, full-width chrome strip. On the sides, everything, including the alloy wheels, will be the same, while at the back, BS-VI Tata Tiago will feature a remodelled bumper.

The interior design of the 2020 Tata Tiago will be no different from the outgoing model. The visual updates inside the cabin will include fresh seat upholstery with a new Y-shaped pattern design and white contrast stitching.

The old Tata Tiago is available with a 1.2L petrol three-cylinder engine and a 1.05L diesel three-cylinder engine. The new Tata Tiago will be available with only the former, in an updated, BS-VI version. For the record, the current BS-IV version produces 86 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. The transmission options will be the same: 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual.

The facelifted Tata Tiago will be available in a choice of six colour options Flame red (new), Pearlescent white, Victory yellow (new), Pure silver (new), Tectonic blue (new) and Daytone grey (new).

