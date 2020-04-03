2020 Hyundai Creta delivery update - Nearly 7k units dispatched to dealers

The 2020 Hyundai Creta was launched in India on 16 March. In the first month of its sales, 6,703 units were sold (wholesale).

Hyundai could’ve sold more units of the 2020 Creta last month. However, in less than a week after the launch, a nationwide lockdown was announced (on 22 March). The 21-day halt in the operations will take a toll on sales this month as well. Once things are back to normal externally and internally, the company will likely become capable of shipping over 10,000 units a month to dealers nationwide every month.

Hyundai offers the 2020 Creta with a lot of premium features that make it one of the best offerings in its segment just like its predecessor. On the outside, the Palisade-inspired premium sub-compact SUV flaunts Trio Beam LED headlamps with Crescent Glow LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, puddle lamps with welcome function, LED tail lamps and a twin-tip exhaust outlet.

Interior highlights of the all-new Creta include a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, driver rearview monitor, ventilated front seats, rear seat headrest cushion, electric parking brake with auto hold function, touch-enabled air purifier, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system and an 8-speaker Bose premium sound system. Another noteworthy feature is the Blue Link telematics system with 50+ connected vehicle functions.

On the safety front, the so-claimed ‘ultimate SUV’ includes rear disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), six airbags and much more.

The prices of the 2020 Hyundai Creta start at INR 9.99 lakh*. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.

2020 Hyundai Creta Specifications

Engine Maximum Power Maximum Torque Transmission Drivetrain Layout Fuel Economy Rating 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 16.8 km/l 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol 115 PS 144 Nm CVT FWD 16.9 km/l 1.4L turbocharged petrol 140 PS 242 Nm 7-speed DCT FWD 16.8 km/l 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed MT FWD 21.4 km/l 1.5L turbocharged diesel 115 PS 250 Nm 6-speed AT FWD 18.5 km/l

2020 Hyundai Creta Variants

Engine-Transmission\Trim E EX S SX SX (O) 1.5L petrol-MT ✓ ✓ ✓ 1.5L petrol-CVT ✓ ✓ 1.4L petrol-DCT ✓ ✓ 1.5L diesel-MT ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ 1.5L diesel-AT ✓ ✓

2020 Hyundai Creta Prices*

Configuration Price 1.5L petrol-MT EX INR 9.99 lakh 1.5L petrol-MT S INR 11.72 lakh 1.5L petrol-MT SX INR 13.46 lakh 1.5L petrol-CVT SX INR 14.94 lakh 1.5L petrol-CVT SX (O) INR 16.15 lakh 1.4L petrol-DCT SX INR 16.16 lakh 1.4L petrol-DCT SX (O) INR 17.20 lakh 1.5L diesel-MT E INR 9.99 lakh 1.5L diesel-MT EX INR 11.49 lakh 1.5L diesel-MT S INR 12.77 lakh 1.5L diesel-MT SX INR 14.51 lakh 1.5L diesel-MT SX (O) INR 15.79 lakh 1.5L diesel-AT SX INR 15.99 lakh 1.5L diesel-AT SX (O) INR 17.20 lakh

*Ex-showroom India