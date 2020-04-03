2020 Hyundai Creta delivery update - Nearly 7k units dispatched to dealers

03/04/2020
The 2020 Hyundai Creta was launched in India on 16 March. In the first month of its sales, 6,703 units were sold (wholesale).

Hyundai could’ve sold more units of the 2020 Creta last month. However, in less than a week after the launch, a nationwide lockdown was announced (on 22 March). The 21-day halt in the operations will take a toll on sales this month as well. Once things are back to normal externally and internally, the company will likely become capable of shipping over 10,000 units a month to dealers nationwide every month.

Hyundai offers the 2020 Creta with a lot of premium features that make it one of the best offerings in its segment just like its predecessor. On the outside, the Palisade-inspired premium sub-compact SUV flaunts Trio Beam LED headlamps with Crescent Glow LED DRLs, 17-inch alloy wheels, puddle lamps with welcome function, LED tail lamps and a twin-tip exhaust outlet.

Interior highlights of the all-new Creta include a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, driver rearview monitor, ventilated front seats, rear seat headrest cushion, electric parking brake with auto hold function, touch-enabled air purifier, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system and an 8-speaker Bose premium sound system. Another noteworthy feature is the Blue Link telematics system with 50+ connected vehicle functions.

On the safety front, the so-claimed ‘ultimate SUV’ includes rear disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), six airbags and much more.

2020 Hyundai Creta Interior Dashboard
Hyundai offers the 2020 Creta in 14 variants.

The prices of the 2020 Hyundai Creta start at INR 9.99 lakh*. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.

2020 Hyundai Creta Specifications

EngineMaximum PowerMaximum TorqueTransmissionDrivetrain LayoutFuel Economy Rating
1.5L naturally aspirated petrol115 PS144 Nm6-speed MTFWD16.8 km/l
1.5L naturally aspirated petrol115 PS144 NmCVTFWD16.9 km/l
1.4L turbocharged petrol140 PS242 Nm7-speed DCTFWD16.8 km/l
1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed MTFWD21.4 km/l
1.5L turbocharged diesel115 PS250 Nm6-speed ATFWD18.5 km/l

2020 Hyundai Creta Variants

Engine-Transmission\TrimEEXSSXSX (O)
1.5L petrol-MT
1.5L petrol-CVT
1.4L petrol-DCT
1.5L diesel-MT
1.5L diesel-AT ✓

2020 Hyundai Creta Prices*

ConfigurationPrice
1.5L petrol-MT EXINR 9.99 lakh
1.5L petrol-MT SINR 11.72 lakh
1.5L petrol-MT SXINR 13.46 lakh
1.5L petrol-CVT SXINR 14.94 lakh
1.5L petrol-CVT SX (O)INR 16.15 lakh
1.4L petrol-DCT SXINR 16.16 lakh
1.4L petrol-DCT SX (O)INR 17.20 lakh
1.5L diesel-MT EINR 9.99 lakh
1.5L diesel-MT EXINR 11.49 lakh
1.5L diesel-MT SINR 12.77 lakh
1.5L diesel-MT SXINR 14.51 lakh
1.5L diesel-MT SX (O)INR 15.79 lakh
1.5L diesel-AT SXINR 15.99 lakh
1.5L diesel-AT SX (O)INR 17.20 lakh

*Ex-showroom India

2020 Hyundai Creta - Image Gallery

