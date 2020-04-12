Who knew that Hero MotoCorp’s plan to re-enter the popular 160-200 cc segment would be this appealing? Yes, we are talking about the all-new Hero Xtreme 160R. Ever since it has been revealed at the Hero World 2020, it has gathered quite some attention in the industry. If you’re wondering why, here are 5 things you need to know about the Hero Xtreme 160R.

1. Peppy engine

Powering the Xtreme 160R is an all-new 160 cc an air-cooled engine which comes equipped with a fuel-injection system (Programmed Fi) and 2 valves. It is tuned it to produce 15 BHP of maximum power and 14 Nm of peak torque. Hero MotoCorp claims that the Xtreme 160R can do 0-60 km/h sprint in just 4.7 seconds.

2. Full-LED lighting

The new Xtreme 160R features full-LED lighting. It has a stylish and aggressive LED headlamp which Hero MotoCorp likes to call 'Droid Headlamp'. The high-rise tail section of the motorcycle has a sporty and blacked-out LED taillight cluster. Even the side turn indicators are LED units.

3. Hazard lights

That’s true. Hero MotoCorp has given a hazard light function in the Xtreme 160R. It’s a handy safety feature which is mostly found in higher-capacity motorcycles. We appreciate Hero MotorCorp for offering this feature it in the bike.

4. Side stand engine cut off

Another useful safety feature in the Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 160R is the side stand engine cut off function. The company says it’s a first in segment feature. It has a dedicated indicator in the bike’s instrument cluster. Apart from this, the Xtreme 160R also has a single-channel ABS as another safety net.

5. Fully-digital instrument cluster

Hero MotoCorp has fitted a fully-digital instrument cluster in the new Xtreme 160R. It is quite a compact unit which features a negative or inverted colour display. This should make it easily legible even in broad daylight. The LCD console shows various details like a rev counter, fuel gauge, clock, etc.

Out of these 5 things about the Hero Xtreme 160R, which one’s your favourite? Also, if you have any other interesting feature of the bike in mind, let us know in the comments.

The Hero Xtreme 160R has been listed on the company’s official website. It is expected to be launched soon after the ongoing COVID-19 situation normalises. As far as the pricing is concerned, the Xtreme 160R may cost INR 90,000*. Its direct rival will be the TVS Apache RTR 160 BS6 which is available at a starting price of INR 93,500*.

For more such featured stories, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi