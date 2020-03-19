Hero Xtreme 160R listed on official website, to be launched soon

Hero MotoCorp wasn’t a part of the Auto Expo 2020. However, it did hold its own media event called Hero World 2020 last month where it unveiled the Xtreme 160R and launched the new Hero Glamour BS6, Hero Passion Pro BS6 and Hero XPulse 200 Rally Kit.

At the unveiling event, Hero MotoCorp didn’t say when it will launch the Xtreme 160R. However, now it has listed the upcoming bike on its website, which means that it could conduct the launch very soon.

Hero Xtreme 160R Features

The Hero Xtreme 160R is the company’s ticket to re-enter the hot 160-200 cc segment in India. Maybe that’s why the company gave everything it had in designing this motorbike. And it shows. The Xtreme 160R is one of the best-looking bikes in its segment. In fact, it is one of the best-looking bikes Hero MotoCorp has ever made.

The upcoming Hero Xtreme 160R features an aggressive full-LED headlight with a short visor above it. The fuel tank and side body panels are very well integrated. The high-rise tail section and compact yet beefier-looking exhaust give the motorcycle a sporty appearance. We also like the smoked-out LED taillight. Some of the other key features of the Xtreme 160R include:

Digital instrument cluster with negative display

LED side turn indicators

Side stand engine cut-off

Hazard lights

Integrated pillion grab rails

Integrated engine kill and start switch

Hero Xtreme 160R Specifications

Bringing the Xtreme 160R to life will be a BS6-compliant 160 cc, single-cylinder engine with fuel-injection and SOHC setup. This air-cooled powerplant is tuned to churn out 15 BHP and 14 Nm of torque. Hero MotoCorp claims that this engine is capable of taking the Xtreme 160R from 0-60 km/h in just 4.7 seconds. The bike’s low kerb weight of 138.5 kg is a contributing factor in achieving this time.

As per the earlier reports, the suspension duties on the Hero Xtreme 160R are handled by a Showa-made 37 mm conventional telescopic fork at the front and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The brakes include a 276 mm petal disc up-front and a 220 mm petal disc at the rear. They are supported by a single-channel ABS.

Hero Xtreme 160R Price and Launch

The Hero Xtreme 160R's price could fall in the range of INR 90,000-95,000*. Regarding the launch, no exact date is known yet but it could happen very soon, perhaps in this month itself.

If Hero MotoCorp manages to price the Xtreme 160R competitively, which we are quite optimistic that it will, then its new 160 cc motorcycle will give some tough competition to the latest TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, which currently retails at INR 1.00 lakh* in the drum variant and INR 1.04 lakh* in the disc variant.

To be up-to-date about Hero MotoCorp and other two-wheelers companies, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi