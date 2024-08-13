2024 Jawa 42 Launched in India: Vintage Vibes with Upgraded Tech

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has unveiled the refreshed 2024 Jawa 42, priced at Rs 1,72,942 (ex-showroom, Delhi). This latest iteration combines classic styling with modern enhancements, offering a more refined and enjoyable riding experience.

"The 2024 Jawa 42 is a testament to holistic approach to motorcycle engineering," says Anupam Thareja, Co-founder of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles. "We've left no stone unturned in our quest for ‘price-performance’ perfection. From upgrading materials to refining our manufacturing processes, we've pushed boundaries at every step. We believe in the philosophy of price-performance engineering, and the result is a motorcycle that doesn't just meet expectations—it redefines them. The authentic neo-classic 2024 Jawa 42 is a trinity of edgy performance, gorgeous design, and precision engineering."

Engine and Performance Upgrades

At the heart of the 2024 Jawa 42 is a 294cc, liquid-cooled engine, now delivering 27 BHP and 27 Nm of torque. Paired with a 6-speed gearbox, the engine benefits from gear-based throttle mapping and an assist and slip clutch, ensuring smoother shifts and improved drivability across 2nd, 3rd, and 4th gears. Enhanced components like a redesigned balancer weight, new hub-type balancer gear, heavier magneto, and a larger throttle body contribute to reduced vibrations and a more refined ride.

Enhanced Ride and Features

The 2024 Jawa 42 isn’t just about power; it’s also about comfort. The suspension has been retuned for better ground clearance, making it more versatile for various road conditions. Riders will also appreciate the new seat design, digital instrument console, and the optional USB charger for added convenience.

A Splash of Color

Adding to its appeal, the Jawa 42 now comes in six stunning new colors: Vega White, Voyager Red, Asteroid Grey, Odyssey Black, Nebula Blue, and Celestial Copper Matte, offering riders more options to express their style.