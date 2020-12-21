Nine new Triumph motorcycles to be launched in India by mid-2021

Triumph Motorcycles currently has 13 products in its Indian line-up, including the mighty Triumph Rocket 3 and Triumph Tiger 900 ADV. Now, to further cement its feet in the country, the British company is going to launch a total of nine new motorcycles by mid-2021, a media report says.

To provide its customers with a wider range of options and expand its reach in the Indian market, Triumph Motorcycles is working to introduce nine new models in Jan-Jun 2021 period. Some of these new bikes will include special editions whereas others will be regular refreshes. Out of the nine new motorcycles, we know for sure that one will be the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport and the other one will be the highly-awaited Triumph Trident 660 (whose bookings are already underway).

Also Read: Old Triumph Street Triple RS, Tiger 800 to get My Triumph Connectivity

Speaking with ET Auto, Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India, said:

We are planning to launch nine new models from January to June, which will include some special editions in our current product range. This will be for the first time that we will be adding special editions in our product portfolio here. And, of course, some of the current products will also go with the regular refresh. We are going to have a very very busy six months from January onwards and somewhere in June, we will have a completely new range and much larger portfolio to customers.

Apart from adding new models to its product line-up, Triumph Motorcycles India is aiming at achieving a growth of 20-25% in its current fiscal year even though it had experienced a flat sales curve in the calendar year 2020 on account of zero business in the first few months of the pandemic. It is to be noted that Triumph follows a July-June fiscal year.

For more Triumph news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: ET Auto]