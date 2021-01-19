Suzuki GSX-R125 gets attractive new colour option for MY2021 in Japan

To spice things up for the new year, Suzuki has updated the GSX-R125 in its home country. The entry-level, fully-faired motorcycle gets an attractive new colour option for MY2021.

With the latest update, the Suzuki GSX-R125 has a total of 3 colour options - Triton Blue Metallic, Titan Black, and Stronger Red/Titan Black. The first two were already available whereas the last one has been newly added. All of them have been priced at JPY 415,800 which converts to INR 2.93 lakh.

The new Suzuki GSX-R125 colour is a dual-tone option which makes it that much more eye-catching. Parts such as the fuel tank, bottom and front part of the fairing have been finished in red. Suzuki has also used black in the fairing, rear cowl, and front fender. The black side-mounted exhaust and alloy wheels add to the overall visual appeal.

Apart from the introduction of the new colour, Suzuki has made no other changes in the 2021 GSX-R125. The motorcycle continues to draw power from a 124cc single-cylinder engine which features liquid-cooling, 4 valves, and a double overhead camshaft. This motor has been tuned to churn out 15 PS of max power at 10,000 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 8000 rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle uses a pair of conventional telescopic forks upfront and a monoshock at the rear for handling the suspension duties. The stopping power comes from disc brakes at both the ends.

Some of the key features of the Suzuki GSX-R125 include:

Fully-digital instrument cluster

Suzuki Easy Start System

ABS

LED headlamp

Suzuki might not have any plans for launching the GSX-R125 in India, however, considering the growing popularity of 125cc motorcycles in our country, the Japanese brand should rethink its strategy. Don’t you think so? Let us know your views in the comments below.