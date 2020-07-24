2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R revealed in Japan, gets new colour options

Suzuki has revealed the 2021 GSX-R1000R in Japan. The updated motorcycle gets new colour options. Apart from that, no mechanical changes have been implemented. Suzuki has also not altered the price of the new model. The 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R will be launched in its home country on 30 July.

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R will be available in 3 colour choices. There will be a 100th-anniversary colour option that was introduced earlier this year. It will be carried forward as it is. The second one will be the Triton Blue Metallic with ‘Suzuki Ecstar’ decals on the front fairing accompanied by fluorescent yellow graphics. Similar shade pinstripes have been used on the black alloy wheels.

The final colour option of the 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R will be the Matte Black Metallic. It imparts a very bold look to the litre-class sportbike. It has the ‘Suzuki’ decals on the front fairing, however, no ‘Ecstar’ logo has been used. The red graphics look very subtle and bring a contrast to the overall visual appeal. Suzuki has also added red pinstripes on the alloy wheels.

The Glass Sparkle Black/Pearl Mirrored and Pearl Glacier White colour options that were available with the previous model have been discontinued.

In terms of specifications, the 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R continues to draw power from a 999cc inline 4-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. It comes with a DOHC setup and has been tuned to churn out a maximum power of 197PS at 13,200rpm. The peak torque of 117Nm is generated at 10,800rpm. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit. MotoGP-inspired technologies such as Suzuki Racing Variable Valve Timing (SR-VVT), Suzuki Exhaust Tuning Alpha (SET-A), and Suzuki Top Feed Injector (S-TFI) helps the motorcycle to perform brilliantly.

Suzuki has used high-end equipment in the 2021 GSX-R1000R. For example, the motorcycle’s suspension setup includes Showa BFF (Balance Free Front-Fork) and Showa BFRC (Balance Free Rear Cushion). The braking comes from Brembo brakes - 320mm twin front discs with a 4-piston radial calliper and 220mm rear disc with single-piston calliper.

The 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R will cost JPY 21,56,000 in Japan which converts to INR 15,20,271.