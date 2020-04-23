Suzuki GSX-R1000R MotoGP edition to be launched in Japan tomorrow

Suzuki is all set to launch the GSX-R1000R MotoGP edition in Japan tomorrow. The MotoGP edition of the litre-class sportbike has been priced at JPY 21,56,000 (INR 15.22 lakh).

The Suzuki GSX-R1000R MotoGP edition was announced on 20 April 2020. This special colour is based on the livery of the 2020 Suzuki GSX-RR MotoGP race bike of Team Suzuki Ecstar. It features an attractive blue and silver colour combination with a red Suzuki logo on the fuel tank. It has a cleaner and sober look and should appeal to many enthusiasts and MotoGP fans.

The Suzuki GSX-R1000R MotoGP edition has been created to commemorate the Japanese brand’s 100th anniversary that was on 15 March 2020. Apart from the MotoGP livery, there are no other changes in the motorcycle.

Suzuki Suzuki GSX-R1000R MotoGP edition - Key Features

High-end suspension setup that includes Showa BFF (Balance Free Front-Fork) and Showa BFRC (Balance Free Rear Cushion)

Brembo brakes - 320 mm twin front discs with a 4-piston radial calliper and 220 mm rear disc with single-piston calliper

Full-LED lighting

Fully-digital advanced instrument cluster

Aerodynamic bodywork

Extensive electronics package with IMU, ABS, traction control, riding modes

MotoGP inspired technology such as Suzuki Racing Variable Valve Timing (SR-VVT), Suzuki Exhaust Tuning Alpha (SET-A), and Suzuki Top Feed Injector (S-TFI)

Suzuki GSX-R1000R MotoGP edition - Specs

Aspect Specification Engine type In-line 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC Displacement 999 cc Maximum power 197 PS at 13,200 rpm Maximum torque 117 Nm at 10,800 rpm Transmission 6-speed

Suzuki is not charging anything extra for the GSX-R1000R MotoGP edition. Like the regular bike, the special edition bike has been priced at JPY 21,56,000 (INR 15.22 lakh).

In other news, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT BS6 has been announced for India. The company will launch the new middleweight adventure tourer in the country soon.