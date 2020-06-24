2020 Suzuki GSX-R125 gets new MotoGP livery in Japan - IAB Report

The 2020 Suzuki GSX-R125 gets a new MotoGP livery in Japan. The 125cc fully-faired motorcycle is now available in a total of 4 colour options in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Suzuki celebrated its 100th anniversary on 15 March 2020. To commemorate that, it has given the 2020 GSX-R125 a new colour option which is based on the livery of the 2020 Suzuki GSX-RR MotoGP race bike of Team Suzuki Ecstar. It features an attractive blue and silver colour combination and has a cleaner and sober look. It should appeal to many enthusiasts and MotoGP fans. Apart from the MotoGP livery, no other changes have been made in the motorcycle.

2020 Suzuki GSX-R125 Specs

The Suzuki GSX-R125 is the smallest capacity motorcycle in the company’s GSX-R series of bikes. It is powered by a 124cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which features a DOHC setup and advanced fuel-injection system. This powerhouse is capable of producing 15 PS of max power at 10,000 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit.

2020 Suzuki GSX-R125 Features

Since the GSX-R125 draws inspiration from its elder siblings, it features similar styling cues. For example, the fantastic-looking LED taillamp is identical to those of the bigger capacity Gixxer bikes. The clip-on handlebars provide somewhat lean-forward riding position. The motorcycle also comes equipped with a fully-digital instrument cluster that shows a plethora of information including a gear position indicator.

2020 Suzuki GSX-R125 Price

Suzuki isn’t charging anything extra for the new MotoGP livery of the 2020 GSX-R125. Just like the other 3 colour options - Triton Blue Metallic, Brilliant White, and Titan Black - it also costs JPY 3,93,800 which converts to INR 2,79,811. The 2020 Suzuki GSX-R125 in its new MotoGP livery will be launched in Japan in the first week of July.