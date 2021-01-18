2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 testing continues; spied once again

Royal Enfield has been doing extensive testing of the next-gen Classic 350. There have been several sightings of numerous prototypes undergoing road tests in the past. And the process continues as the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been spied once again.

The new spy shots are said to be captured in the hills of Valparai, Tamil Nadu. They show us that three prototypes are being tested and all of them have been caught on camera from behind. So we only have the rear view of the test mules but that’s alright. Thanks to the previous spy shots, we do know how the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 would look like.

Also Read: New 650cc Royal Enfield Cruiser testing continues; prototype spied again

Looking closely at the latest spy shots, we can see that the prototype in the middle has, what appears to be, a chrome exhaust whereas the other two have been fitted with a matte black exhaust. It would be interesting to see which one would make it to the production model. Most likely, it would be the chrome one or, perhaps, Royal Enfield would go ahead with both and use them for different variants of the motorcycle. What do you think?

While the looks of the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 would be similar to those of the current model, its engine would be the all-new 349cc single that made its debut in the Meteor 350. The Chennai-based company has used a SOHC and a balancer shaft in the new engine to keep the vibrations to a minimum. It is impressively refined as we have experienced it while reviewing the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. RE has tuned the motor to churn out 20.2 bhp of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque.

Apart from the engine, Royal Enfield would also borrow the Tripper Navigation system from the Meteor 350 for the new Classic. Riders can connect their smartphones to this system via Bluetooth and benefit from the turn-by-turn navigation details. RE is also expected to provide this system in its other upcoming models including the 2021 Himalayan and 650 Twins.

For more Royal Enfield news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: gaadiwaadi.com]