Next-Gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spied Completely Undisguised

When Royal Enfield debuted the new J-platform and the new 350cc engine with the Meteor 350 a couple of months ago, we knew it would spawn several other future motorcycles in Royal Enfield's lineup. And that included the next-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 as well. Now, the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 once again, this time fully undisguised. This new sighting gives us the clearest view of the upcoming RE Classic 350 yet. The Classic 350 is Royal Enfield's bread and butter model, and one of the most popular motorcycles in its price bracket. It thus not surprising that RE hasn't strayed too far away from a successful formula.

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 looks very similar to the current model. The shape of the tank, the fenders over the wheels and even the side panels look very similar to that of the current-gen model. If however you look a little closer, you will spot a few more updates. The tail lamps, for example, are new sleeker units with a chrome bezel and seem to have come from the Meteor 350. Even the headlamps seem similar to the ones on the Meteor 350. The seats too have been redesigned with more rounded edges and the grab rail appears to be raised, perhaps for better ergonomics and comfort for the pillion rider.

The 2021 Classic 350 will be underpinned by the same dual-cradle frame J platform that Royal Enfield debuted with the Meteor 350. In fact, this platform will be underpinning a lot of future RE models. The upcoming Classic 350 will come equipped with front and rear disc-brakes with the option of dual-channel ABS. However, the discs have been now mounted on the right-hand side of the motorcycle, instead of the left-hand side, as seen with the current-gen bike. This is a direct consequence of the new powertrain that the next-gen Classic will come with.

Speaking of powertrain, the new Classic 350 will be powered by the same 349cc fuel-injected single-cylinder engine we saw in the Meteor 350. The new engine on the Classic 350 will thus adopt an SOHC setup instead of old pushrod-valve system. The engine will still be air-cooled but it now features an additional internal oil circuit within the cylinder head to aid cooling. This engine produces 20.2hp of power and 24Nm of peak torque. Just like the Meteor, this engine will come mated to a 5-speed gearbox in the Classic 350 as well.

In terms of features, it remains uncertain if RE will equip the new Classic 350 with the Bluetooth-enabled Tripper navigation system that we saw on the Meteor 350. The current-gen RE Classic 350 is priced from INR 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The next-gen model could be priced at par or slightly at a premium over the current-gen model. The spied test mule looks almost production ready and you could expect Royal Enfield to bring this into the showrooms early next year.

