2021 KTM RC 390 listed in the company’s future product portfolio

The prototype of the 2021 KTM RC 390 was spied last month sans any camouflage, thus, giving out key details of the upcoming fully-faired motorcycle. Now, the new RC 390 has been found listed in KTM’s future product portfolio.

It can be seen in the leaked image of KTM’s future product portfolio that the 2021 RC 390 has been listed in the supersport category. The picture shows the side profile of the bike, however, no technical details have been mentioned. Since we are already familiar with the aesthetic changes of the 2021 KTM RC 390, we do not see anything new here except for the orange and blue livery which is said to be based on that of the KTM MotoGP bike.

The 2021 KTM RC 390 is expected to be unveiled by the end of this year and should start reaching showrooms in early 2021 with India being among the first markets to receive the new motorcycle.

2021 KTM RC 390 Key Features

KTM has given the 2021 RC 390 a complete makeover. There is a fresh front fairing along with a totally new headlight setup that has an interesting styling, something that we have not seen before in this segment. The headlight portion of the 2021 RC 390 reminds us of the company’s naked motorcycles such as the KTM 390 Adventure and 790 Adventure. KTM has also included LED DRLs and LED blinkers which are an integral part of the front fairing.

KTM has also revised the riding ergonomics of the 2021 RC 390. They are much more relaxed and thus, should be beneficial for commuting in heavy city traffic as well as long-distance touring.

The 2021 KTM RC 390 also gets a new rear end thanks to the horizontal LED taillight. Overall, the new RC 390 looks okay-ish and has a less aggressive design when compared to that of the current model.

In other news, the development of the 2021 KTM RC 390 remains unaffected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Based on the recent report, the new motorcycle is scheduled to be unveiled by the end of 2020 and despite all the delays caused by the coronavirus, the Austrian manufacturer is likely to do so.

