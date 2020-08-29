2021 KTM RC 390 development unaffected by Covid-19 pandemic

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has caused severe losses to the global automobile industry. Many manufacturers had to temporarily shut down operations because of the deadly coronavirus. Several motorcycle brands had postponed some of their crucial product launches thanks to the Covid-19. In fact, some of the major international motor shows have been cancelled as well. KTM has also been affected by the global pandemic, however, as per the latest report, the development of the new RC 390 is as per schedule.

KTM has been working on an updated RC 390 for quite some time now. However, it was being speculated that the arrival of the new motorcycle could be delayed because of the Covid-19 global health crisis. Apparently, that’s not the case. Based on the recent report, the 2021 KTM RC 390 is scheduled to be unveiled by the end of 2020 and despite all the delays caused by the coronavirus, the Austrian manufacturer is likely to do so.

Neither there has been an official confirmation on the same from KTM nor a tentative launch date has been revealed. However, being optimistic, we would indeed like to see the 2021 KTM RC 390 to break cover by the year-end. Wouldn’t you?

The 2021 KTM RC 390 was recently spotted sans camouflage. The new fully-faired KTM gets a major overhaul in terms of design, especially at the front end. Unlike the current-gen RC 390 which has a dual-projector headlight setup, the new model will feature a single LED headlamp. There are LED DRLs as well along with fairing-integrated LED turn signals. The headlight portion of the 2021 RC 390 reminds us of the company’s naked motorcycles such as the KTM 390 Adventure and 790 Adventure.

As far as the engine is concerned, KTM is likely to use the same 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled powerplant which has always been the RC 390’s USP. However, some internal changes could be made to ensure the necessary emission standards are met. The power and torque output figures are also expected to change a little.

Also, IndianAutosBlog.com’s digital artist Shoeb Kalania has created a 2021 KTM RC 390 rendering extracting the information from the available spy shots and using his imagination. Do check it out and share your opinions with us in the comment section.

