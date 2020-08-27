Here’s how the 2021 KTM RC 390 could look like - IAB Rendering

Just like the 390 Duke, the RC 390 is also a performance motorcycle. While the former received quite a major overhaul a few years ago, the latter is more or less still the same, especially in the aesthetic department. KTM realised this and started working on an updated model of the fully-faired motorcycle.

Prototypes of the 2021 KTM RC 390 with heavy camouflage had been spotted testing a few times in the past. However, the latest spy shots have captured a test mule with minimal disguise revealing some of the key features of the upcoming bike. Taking them into account and using some of his imagination, IndianAutosBlog.com’s digital artist Shoeb Kalania has created a 2021 KTM RC 390 rendering.

The 2021 KTM RC 390 rendering gives us a glimpse of the front end of the motorcycle which has been completely revamped. Unlike the current-gen RC 390 which has a dual-projector headlight setup, the new model will feature a single LED headlamp. There are LED DRLs as well along with fairing-integrated LED turn signals. The headlight portion of the 2021 RC 390 reminds us of the company’s naked motorcycles such as the KTM 390 Adventure and 790 Adventure.

The rendered image of the 2021 KTM RC 390 also shows that the fuel tank of the motorcycle is likely to remain unchanged. The rear end has been tweaked and appears to carry a small horizontal LED taillamp. The split seats and high-rise tail section are also present to provide the sporty look to the side profile. The exhaust is the same unit that comes with the current BS6 RC 390.

Apart from the visual changes, the 2021 KTM RC 390 is expected to have relatively relaxed riding ergonomics and thus, would not be a pure track-oriented machine. Riders are expected to be able to cover long distances with much ease.

As far as the engine is concerned, KTM is likely to use the same 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled powerplant which has always been the RC 390’s USP. However, some internal changes could be performed to ensure the necessary emission standards are met. The power and torque output figures are also expected to change a little.

Speculations say that the 2021 KTM RC 390 would be unveiled by the end of 2020 and start reaching dealerships by early next year. Well, until that happens, perhaps, the rendering is all we got. Do let us know in the comments your opinions about our 2021 KTM RC 390 rendering.

For more KTM news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.