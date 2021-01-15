2021 KTM 390 Duke with optional Quickshifter + reaches Europe

The popularity of the KTM 390 Duke isn’t just limited to the Indian shores. The orange pocket-rocket has a large fan base in various global markets as well, including Europe where the MY2021 of the fun-to-ride motorcycle has been announced.

For the European markets, the 2021 KTM 390 Duke will be available in two new colour options - White and Grey - that make the already attractive-looking motorcycle even more desirable. Apart from the new colour choices, the 390 Duke’s engine has been updated to meet the stricter and more stringent Euro 5 emission regulations. Fortunately, the changes do not alter the output figures of the two-wheeler.

The Euro 5-compliant KTM 390 Duke’s motor delivers 44 hp and 37 Nm of torque and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. While the unaltered figures would certainly be appreciated by the enthusiasts, to take the fun quotient to the next level, KTM is now providing its Quickshifter + as an optional accessory with the new 390 Duke. It is the same unit that we have experienced in the KTM 390 Adventure. It allows both up and downshifts without any clutch operation. We wonder why such an option is not available for the 390 Duke customers here in India.

No other changes have been made in the Euro 5-spec KTM 390 Duke. A pair of 43mm WP Apex USD forks at the front and WP Apex monoshock at the rear handle the suspension duties. The stopping power comes from a 320mm front and 230mm rear disc brakes. For safety, there is a dual-channel ABS from Bosch which can be switched off for the rear wheel in the Supermoto mode.

KTM is yet to announce the pricing of the 2021 KTM 390 Duke for the European markets. In India, the BS6 model of the naked motorcycle, which is equivalent to the Euro 5 model, was launched almost a year ago. Currently, it retails at INR 2.70 lakh (ex-showroom) after receiving a recent price hike.

[Source: lerepairedesmotards.com]