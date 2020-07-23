2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 gets four new colour options - IAB Report

Kawasaki has introduced four new colour options for the 2021 Ninja 400 in Thailand. These include glossy black, grey, glossy blue, and the latest KRT edition. Apart from the addition of the new paint schemes, no other changes have been implemented in the twin-cylinder sportbike.

The new glossy black colour of the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 features an all-black look with white decals on the fuel tank and front fairing. The motorcycle also comes with red pinstriping on the alloy wheels. The overall look of the Ninja 400 in this colour option is fantastic and should appeal to many new buyers.

Coming to the new grey colour option of the 2021 Ninja 400, this one seems to have a combination of glossy and matte finishes in light and dark shades respectively. The bright green decals and graphics add to the contrast whereas the black ‘Ninja’ logo on the fuel tank looks bold. The ‘Kawasaki’ logo has been relocated to the bottom of the front fairing.

The third new colour option of the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 is the glossy blue which appears to have a turquoise touch to it. It is quite a unique colour and should help make the motorcycle stand out of the crowd. It features white decals and graphics along with blacked-out bottom front fairing and white pinstriping on the alloy wheels.

Lastly, we have the all-new KRT edition of the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400. It is identical to the colour that the company has also introduced in the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R. It flaunts the combination of white and red at the bottom of the fairing. There are subtle red stripes that can be found at the front, side, and rear of the motorcycle. The stickering on the fuel tank and side fairing has also been tweaked. Kawasaki has used more black at the tail cowl of the 2021 Ninja 400 KRT edition.

For now, the four new colour choices of the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 are available only in Thailand. In India, the Japanese company is yet to launch the BS6 model of the 399cc motorcycle. The BS4 Ninja 400 was available in Ebony Black and Lime Green colour options which retailed at INR 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).