2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R features updated KRT livery

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is one of the best motorcycles in the middleweight supersport segment that you can buy even if you have all the money in the world. It not only offers brilliant performance but also head-turning styling. And for the 2021 model, Kawasaki has updated the KRT livery of the motorcycle to make it even more eye-catching.

The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R KRT edition featured a combination of green and black with a touch of red at the bottom of the fairing. While it did look pretty awesome, to stir things up a bit, the Japanese company has poured in more white and red in the 2021 Ninja ZX-6R KRT model.

The white and red combination in the fairing of the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R KRT livery looks quite refreshing. The company has also used subtle red stripes that can be found at the front, side, and rear of the motorcycle. The stickering on the fuel tank and side fairing has also been tweaked. Kawasaki has used more black at the tail cowl of the 2021 Ninja ZX-6R KRT edition.

In India, Kawasaki is yet to update the Ninja ZX-6R to meet the stricter Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. The motorcycle has been available in only a single colour option (Lime Green/Ebony/Metallic Graphite Grey) ever since its inception in our country. We hope that with the BS6 update, Kawasaki will introduce the new 2021 KRT edition of the motorbike as well.

The 636cc, inline 4-cylinder engine of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R in its BS4 state of tune produced 136 PS of maximum power at 13,500 rpm and 70.8 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm. We expect these output figures to remain more or less the same for the BS6 version of the motorcycle. However, the price is likely to see an increment.