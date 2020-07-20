Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R key tech specs highlighted in a new video

Now that the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R has been officially launched (in Indonesia), the Japanese two-wheeler giant highlights the key technical specifications of the quarter-litre motorcycle in a new video.

Since the Ninja ZX-25R is the only bike in its class to be powered by an inline 4-cylinder engine, Kawasaki ensures that the latest video of the motorbike draws attention to this fact right off the bat. The 249cc powerplant is a water-cooled unit which features a DOHC setup and electronic throttle valves. It is designed to produce a maximum power of 51PS (with RAM Air) at 15,500rpm and generate a peak torque of 22.9Nm at 14,500rpm. And being an inline 4-cylinder engine, it also has a delightful exhaust note.

To assure that the Ninja ZX-25R has an impeccable handling, Kawasaki has used its WorldSBK knowledge to design the motorcycle’s all-new Trellis frame. The 37mm SFF-BP inverted front forks along with a high-grade horizontal back-link gas-charged shock with spring preload adjustability at the rear also help the 250cc Ninja to change directions quickly. To provide the maximum amount of grip on the tarmac, the new bike runs on 110mm wide front and 150mm wide rear radial tyres.

The assist and slipper clutch allows for quicker downshifts without the rear getting locked-up or sliding out. To bring the new quarter-litre Ninja to a halt, Kawasaki has incorporated high-performance radially-mounted monobloc calliper for the front brake. The key electronic features of the Ninja ZX-25R include KTRC (Kawasaki Traction Control), KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter) which is available on with the SE model, and two power modes.

In Indonesia, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is available in two variants - Standard and Special Edition. The former has been priced at IDR 96 million which converts to INR 4,89,984 whereas the latter retails at IDR 112.9 million (INR 5,76,242). If you ask us about the probability of Kawasaki bringing the motorcycle here in India, we would optimistically say that it is infinitesimal.