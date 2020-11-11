2021 Honda CB1000R revealed, gets a meaner-looking Black Edition

After releasing the 2021 Honda CB1000R first teaser video last month, the Japanese two-wheeler company has now revealed the new motorcycle itself. The latest model of the CB1000R gets a host of design changes and also features a special and meaner-looking Black Edition.

The 2021 Honda CB1000R comes with a familiar round LED headlamp with the signature horseshoe-like LED DRL. However, the positioning of the headlight unit has been slightly altered. It now sits at a more aggressive angle. It is a minor change but it does impart a bolder appearance to the motorcycle. Also, the size of the font used by the company for the ‘Honda’ branding in the middle of the headlamp has been reduced a little.

Honda has also tweaked the design of the fuel tank panels for a sportier look. In fact, the panels near the radiator have been reworked as well. Another cosmetic update is the new set of alloy wheels.

As mentioned earlier, along with the standard model, there is a 2021 Honda CB1000R Black Edition too. As the name suggests, it is a blacked-out version which features several black components such as the headlight bezel, windscreen, fork mounts, radiator shrouds, and exhaust. These elements, along with the Deep Graphite Black paint scheme, gives the new motorcycle a very distinctive appearance and should be liked by many enthusiasts.

Honda has also added a new full-colour 5-inch TFT display in the 2021 CB1000R. The latest motorcycle gets the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system as well. Coming to the engine, it remains the same 998cc inline 4-cylinder motor which churns out 143.4 hp of maximum power at 10,500 rpm and a peak torque of 104 Nm at 8,250 rpm. While the power and torque output figures remain unaltered, Honda says that it now “offers smoother delivery and response from revised fuel-injection settings”.

Honda has not disclosed any information regarding the arrival of the new CB1000R in India. However, considering that the previous model was on sale in our market and that Honda is working to expand its big bike portfolio, the new motorcycle is likely to reach the Indian shores sooner or later and will be made available via the Honda Big Wing dealerships.

