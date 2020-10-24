2021 Honda CB1000R first official teaser video released

Honda has released the first official teaser video of the 2021 CB1000R. From what we could figure out from the small clip is that the Japanese company has not implemented a whole lot of changes in the new litre-class motorcycle, however, has utilised the opportunity to incorporate minor visual tweaks to keep things fresh for the new model.

The 2021 Honda CB1000R would feature the same LED headlight set up that we have become accustomed to and, to be honest, have had no complaints with whatsoever. We also get to see the signature horseshoe-like LED DRL that imparts a bolder look to the motorcycle. What Honda has changed is the positioning of the entire headlamp unit. It seems that the headlight assembly has been placed at an angle.

Honda has also used a new short flyscreen that tends to add a bit more character to the 2021 CB1000R. It also seems that the fork clamps are now black instead of the usual contrasting silver and the shape of the side plates that frame the radiator and underline the fuel tank have also been altered. The 2021 Honda CB1000R teaser video suggests that there would a pair of new alloy wheels as well.

As far as the engine and performance of the new CB1000R are concerned, Honda is expected to keep them untouched. So the litre-class motorcycle is likely to have the same 998cc inline 4-cylinder motor that comes with liquid-cooling and 16 valves. In the 2020 model, this engine delivered 143.4 hp of maximum power at 10,500 rpm and a peak torque of 104 Nm at 8,250 rpm. Honda might play around with the output figures for the 2021 model.

The 2021 Honda CB1000R will be unveiled on 10 November. The date has been highlighted in the teaser clip. It would reach the Indian shores sometime next year.

For more Honda news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.