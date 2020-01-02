Ford developing two Jeep Compass rivals in Brazil, including an SUV-coupe - Report

In addition to a next-g EcoSport, Ford is developing two C-SUVs in Brazil. The company will introduce the new C-SUVs between 2022 and 2023.

The aforementioned Ford C-SUVs have been codenamed Ford BX784 and Ford BX785. Only one of them will be a direct Jeep Compass rival, and it will be the Ford BX784. The Ford BX785 will be actually an SUV-coupe, going against the Renault Arkana, the low-cost Renault Captur's SUV-coupe version. Both will roll out in three years from now.

While the next-gen Ford Ecosport will use an updated version of the B-platform, the new Ford SUVs will sit on a completely new platform which will enable the company to embed proper compact SUV attributes. Thus, good rear seat leg and shoulder room, and ample trunk capacity can be expected. The bigger models are expected to use the same fulcrum points used in the manufacturing of the current Ecosport.

The new Ford SUVs may not share the same relationship as Mercedes-Benz's GLC and GLC Coupe do, as they will be much more distinctive thanks to different top-hats. Perhaps they will follow the lead of BMW's X3 and X4.

In India, there's another market-specific Ford C-SUV in the works. It's being co-developed with Mahindra using the same platform as the latter's next-gen XUV500.

