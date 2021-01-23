India-bound 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 production in Italy begins

Ducati has commenced the production of the 2021 SuperSport 950 at its factory in Borgo Panigale, Italy. The new motorcycle will start reaching the dealerships in its home country in February. It is expected to arrive in India during the second half of 2021.

The 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 was unveiled at the 2021 Ducati World Premiere. It has several aesthetic features than are inspired by that of the might Panigale V4. At the front, there is the aggressive twin headlamp setup that is accompanied by brow-like LED DRLs and small air intakes on either side. The side profile is also quite attractive thanks to the twin exhaust, sporty fairing, sculpted fuel tank, and high-rise tail section.

The 937cc L-twin engine of the new SuperSport 950 complies with the latest Euro 5 emission regulations. It has been tuned to produce 110 bhp of maximum power at 9000 rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. As for the electronics, Ducati has included three riding modes (Sport, Touring and Urban), bidirectional quickshifter, and Bosch six-axis IMU. There’s also a new 4.3-inch TFT dash.

There are two variants of the 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 - Standard and S. The former gets 43mm Marzocchi USD forks at the front and a Sachs monoshock at the rear. On the other hand, the 950S variant comes equipped with superior 48mm Ohlins USD front forks and an Ohlins rear monoshock. The braking duties on both the bikes are handled by 320mm front discs with Brembo M4-32 monobloc radial calipers and 245mm rear disc.

The 2021 Ducati SuperSport 950 will be available in the iconic Ducati Red colour. The 950S will get an additional Arctic White Silk colour option. While Ducati India has not revealed an exact launch date, the company has confirmed that the 2021 SuperSport 950 will be introduced during the second half of this year. It will be accompanied by other models such as the all-new Ducati Monster and the Hypermotard 950 RVE.