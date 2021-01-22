BS6 Ducati Scrambler Icon, Icon Dark, & Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro launched

Ducati India expands its BS6 Scrambler range in the country. The Italian company has launched 3 new models including the BS6 Scrambler Icon, Icon Dark, and Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro.

With the launch of the new Scrambler models, Ducati India now has a total of 5 products in this series. The BS6 Scrambler Icon has been priced at INR 8.49 lakh* whereas the Icon Dark will set you back by INR 7.99 lakh*, and the new Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro has a sticker price of INR 10.99 lakh*.

Model Price* BS6 Ducati Scrambler Icon INR 8.49 lakh BS6 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark INR 7.99 lakh BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro INR 10.99 lakh

Speaking at the launch, Mr Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India, said:

The Scrambler range has always been a favourite amongst our customers and is the best selling model range in India. It’s easy riding nature, oodles of character, and accessible everyday performance make it a great bike for both beginners, and enthusiasts. The Scrambler Icon and Icon Dark which are now BS6 compliant also get a retuned suspension setup which makes it ideal for daily use. I am certain that new as well as seasoned riders will appreciate these changes. For the purists, we are also launching the Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro, which takes the elements that make the Scrambler range such a joy to ride, a notch above. The reinforced chassis and the Dark Stealth paint job makes the 1100 Dark Pro as good to look at as it is to ride. We can't wait for people to try our first offerings for 2021 that are meant to be ridden hard, and ridden far!

Ducati is now accepting bookings for the new Scrambler models. Interested customers can reserve one at all 9 dealerships located across the country. The deliveries of the new motorcycles will begin from 28 Jan 2021, the same day when Triumph will launch the 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS in India.

*Ex-showroom