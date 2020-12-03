2021 Ducati Monster unveiled, packs in 111 hp, weighs 166 kg dry; just fun!

After all the hiding in the teaser images, the 2021 Ducati Monster has finally come out in the open. The latest naked motorcycle from the Borgo Panigale company promises to have all the essence of the Monster brand in the lightest, most compact, and essential form possible. For the new Monster, Ducati has focused on keeping the overall weight of the motorcycle as low as possible and maintaining the fun factor.

2021 Ducati Monster Looks

Ducati has created the new Monster from scratch and we must say that it has done a phenomenal job. The new motorcycle features a very attractive LED headlamp whose appearance is further accentuated by the LED DRL. The front of the naked bike is muscular, sporty, and bold. Looking at the new Monster from the side makes you realise how compact it actually is. The sculpted fuel tank, exposed bend pipes, upswept dual-exhaust, and sporty tail section are the top features to drool upon. Overall, the new Monster certainly looks modern and is immediately recognisable as a Monster indeed.

Also Read: Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Edition unveiled, limited to only 630 units

2021 Ducati Monster Engine

Bringing the new Monster to life is a 937cc L-twin Testastretta 11-degree engine which is Euro 5-compliant. Compared to the motor of the previous Monster 821, it is larger and also lighter by 2.5 kg! From this new motor, Ducati is extracting out 111 hp at 9250 rpm and 93 Nm at 6500 rpm. To provide thrilling performance as well as pleasurable and easy riding, Ducati has ensured that the new Monster has a strong medium-low range. And for the transmission, there is a new 6-speed gearbox which is accompanied by Ducati Quick Shift Up/Down quickshfiter as standard.

2021 Ducati Monster Weight

As mentioned earlier, Ducati has paid close attention to the weight of the new Monster. Every element on the motorcycle has been carefully designed to be as lightweight as possible. For example, the aluminium front frame replicates the same concept found on the Ducati Panigale V4. It is short and attached directly to the engine head. With a weight of only 3 kg, this frame is 4.5 kg lighter (60% less) than the previous Trellis frame. The rims of the new Monster are 1.7 kg lighter. The rear subframe decreases the overall weight by 1.9 kg. If compared with the Monster 821, the new 2021 Ducati Monster is a good 18 kg lighter.

2021 Ducati Monster Electronics

The standard equipment on the new Monster includes Cornering ABS, Traction Control and Wheelie Control - all adjustable to different levels of intervention. The sporty character of the bike is also underlined by the Launch Control which ensures lightning-fast starts. Ducati has also incorporated three Riding Modes (Sport, Urban, Touring). Everything is easily managed through the handlebar controls and the 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument cluster.

Also Read: New Ducati Multistrada V4 unveiled, has radar-based safety features

2021 Ducati Monster Availability

The new Monster will be available in two colour options - Ducati Red and Dark Stealth with black wheels, Aviator Grey with GP Red wheels. For those who want the bike with an even sportier image, there is the Monster Plus version in the same colours with an aerodynamic windshield and the cover for the passenger seat as standard. The 2021 Ducati Monster will start to reach dealerships internationally in April next year. Its arrival here in India is not yet announced but we are quite optimistic!