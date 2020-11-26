Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Edition unveiled, limited to only 630 units

Ducati has unveiled the new Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Edition. The latest Italian power cruiser draws inspiration from the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 V12-hybrid supercar. Ducati will make only 630 units of the new Diavel.

The Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Edition features a gorgeous colour called Gea Green which is the same paint scheme that Lamborghini has used on the Sian FKP 37. It looks phenomenal on both the vehicles. The new Diavel also has golden USD forks that increase the premium-ness of the motorcycle. The most mesmerising element, however, is the wheels. Painted in gold, the forged alloy wheels look fantastic. Ducati has also used golden for the frame of the new Diavel.

Several carbon-fibre parts, such as the radiator covers, air intakes, spoiler, central tank cover, seat cover, front and rear mudguards, dashboard cover and headlight frame have been used. In fact, the hexagonal exhaust tips are also made up of carbon-fibre and inspired by those of the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37.

At the side of the new Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Edition, you will notice the number 63 which signifies the birth year of Lamborghini. This figure can also be found on the Sian FKP 37. This is why the supercar is limited to only 63 units worldwide, however, Ducati has been a bit more generous and decided to make 630 units of the new Diavel. Also available is a helmet from Centro Stile Ducati that matches the colours and graphics of the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Edition.

Underneath all the cosmetics is the same 1262cc L-twin engine which complies with the Euro 5 emission regulations and produces 157 bhp of maximum power and 129 Nm of peak torque. The suspension system is from Ohlins whereas the braking duties are handled by Brembo.

