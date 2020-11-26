2021 Ducati Monster teased for first time, shows dark matte grey colour

Ducati has been working on the 2021 model of the Monster for quite sometime now. Earlier this year, the new naked motorcycle was spied for the first time at a test facility in Germany, revealing some of the details. And now, it is the first time that the 2021 Ducati Monster has been officially teased.

Ducati Spain has released the teaser image of the upcoming 2021 Monster on its social media channel. Keeping the details to a minimum, the picture shows the fuel tank of the new motorcycle which bears the bold decals - ‘Ducati’ in red and ‘Monster’ in black. Another detail that we can figure out from the teaser image is that the fuel tank of the 2021 Ducati Monster appears to be more sculpted than those of the outgoing models. That’s it. Nothing else about the new Monster has been revealed.

As per the earlier reports, the biggest change in the 2021 Ducati Monster would be the new cast aluminium frame which replaces the steel Trellis frame of the current models. That’s a big departure from the design of the motorcycle and it would be interesting to see how the enthusiasts react to this. The 2021 Ducati Monster is expected to be powered by a liquid-cooled engine although the exact details regarding the displacement and output figures remain unknown at the moment. The new motorcycle would also feature a revised twin-barrel exhaust system.

In other news, Ducati has unveiled the new Diavel 1260 Lamborghini Edition. The latest Italian power cruiser draws inspiration from the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 V12-hybrid supercar. Ducati will make only 630 units of the new Diavel.

[Source: Twitter]