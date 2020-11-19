2021 Ducati Supersport 950 breaks cover, India launch likely next year

Ducati has revealed yet another motorcycle from its 2021 model line-up. This time it is the 2021 Ducati Supersport 950 that has been unveiled along with its slightly more capable sibling, the Supersport 950S. Both the new models have received Panigale V4-inspired cosmetic update with some added tech.

Walking in the shoes of the Ducati Panigale V2, the 2021 Supersport 950 motorcycles feature styling cues that make them aesthetically similar to the mighty Ducati Panigale V4. So there is the aggressive twin headlamp setup that is accompanied by brow-like LED DRLs and small air intakes on either side. The side profile is quite attractive thanks to the twin exhaust, sporty fairing, sculpted fuel tank, and high-rise tail section.

Powering the 2021 Ducati Supersport 950 and 950S is the same 937cc L-twin engine which now complies with the stringent Euro 5 emission regulations. It has been tuned to produce 110 bhp of maximum power at 9000 rpm and 93 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. As for the electronics, Ducati has included three riding modes (Sport, Touring and Urban), bidirectional quickshifter, and Bosch six-axis IMU. The company has also added a new 4.3-inch TFT dash.

The chassis and frame of the 2021 Ducati Supersport 950 models remain unchanged. While the standard motorcycle gets 43mm Marzocchi USD forks at the front and a Sachs monoshock at the rear, the 950S variant comes equipped with superior 48mm Ohlins USD front forks and an Ohlins rear monoshock. The braking duties on both the bikes are handled by 320mm front discs with Brembo M4-32 monobloc radial calipers and 245mm rear disc.

Ducati has not released any info regarding the arrival of the 2021 Supersport 950 motorcycles in India. However, considering that the Multistrada 950 S is already on sale in our country, it would be only a matter of time when the new Supersport 950s will make their way to the Indian shores.

