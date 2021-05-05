2021 BMW G 310 R Launched in Japan, To Rival KTM 390 Duke

Taking the competition level in the 300-400cc naked, streetfighter segment a notch higher in the Japanese market is the 2021 BMW G 310 R. The updated model of the single-cylinder roadster from BMW Motorrad has been launched in the Land of the Rising Sun. It will compete with the likes of KTM 390 Duke which is one of the best options available in its category.

The 2021 BMW G 310 R has been introduced in the Japanese market at a starting price of JPY 637,000 that converts to INR 4.30 lakh. In comparison, the updated model was launched last year. Its price starts at INR 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The new G 310 R is available in 3 colour options - Limestone Metallic/Style Sports, Cosmic Black, and Polar White.

In terms of updates, the 2021 BMW G 310 R comes equipped with a newly designed LED headlamp. It enhances the overall front look of the motorcycle. Also, it has an integrated horizontal LED DRL in the centre which is very similar to what we have seen in the BMW F 900 R. Apart from the new headlight, the 2021 G 310 R also gets stylish LED side turn signals. They look and feel quite premium. BMW Motorrad has also added an adjustable clutch and front brake lever.

Coming to the heart of the new G 310 R, the 313cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine has been tuned to produce 34PS of max power at 9250rpm and 28Nm of peak torque at 7500rpm. For the transmission, we have a 6-speed gearbox that comes along with a slipper clutch.

In related news, BMW Motorrad has also launched the 2021 G 310 GS in Japan. The dual-sport sibling of the G 310 GS is available at a starting price of JPY 709,000 (INR 4.79 lakh) and has 3 colour options including the special ‘40 Years GS’ Edition livery.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog to get more BMW Motorrad updates and other two-wheeler news.