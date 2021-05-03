2021 BMW G 310 GS Launched in Japan, INR 1.9 Lakh Costlier than in India

BMW Motorrad Japan has updated its Adventure range of products. The world-renowned German motorcycle manufacturer has launched the 2021 BMW G 310 GS in the Land of the Rising Sun. The revised model comes with a handful of new features and a special livery.

The 2021 BMW G 310 GS flaunts its new LED headlamp that contains a horizontal LED DRL strip which reminds us of the BMW F 900 R. The new headlight design certainly enhances the front look of the dual-sport motorcycle. BMW Motorrad has also added new LED blinkers. The updated model also comes with an adjustable clutch and front brake lever.

Powering the 2021 BMW G 310 GS is a familiar 313cc single-cylinder engine. The liquid-cooled motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox accompanied by a slipper clutch. The mill has been tuned to pump out 34PS of max power at 9250rpm and 28Nm of peak torque at 7500rpm.

Customers in Japan can get the 2021 BMW G 310 GS in new colour options. The motorcycle is available in an attractive Paula White paint scheme along with a Kyanite Blue Metallic/Style Rally dual-tone colour. To make things even more interesting, BMW Motorrad has also added the ‘40 Years GS’ Edition livery that features the black and yellow colour combination of the legendary BMW R 100 GS model.

As for the pricing, the 2021 BMW G 310 GS is available at a starting price of JPY 709,000 in Japan that converts to INR 4.79 lakh. In comparison, the updated model of the dual-sport motorcycle was launched in the Indian market last year. It retails at a starting price of INR 2.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This means that the new G 310 GS is around INR 1.90 lakh costlier in Japan when compared to its price here in India.

