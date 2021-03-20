BMW G 310 GS vs G 310 R - Drag Race b/w Siblings

The BMW G 310 GS and the G 310 R are the entry-level models in the German brand’s Adventure and Roadster range of motorcycles respectively. The former is available at INR 2.90 lakh* whereas the latter would set you back by INR 2.50 lakh*. Both motorcycles are quite identical to each other in terms of engine, features, and parts. So, when we got our hands on them, we decided to put them up against each other for a drag race to find out which one’s quicker in the 0-100km/h sprint. Below is the video.

In our first attempt, the BMW G 310 GS achieved 100km/h from a standstill in 7.63 seconds whereas the G 310 R did the same in 8.75 seconds. The single-cylinder adventure motorcycle was quicker in our second attempt, too. It was able to do 0-100km/h in 7.10 seconds. On the other hand, its roadster sibling was also quicker when compared to its first run but couldn’t beat the ADV’s time. The G 310 R touched the 100km/h mark in 7.55 seconds.

Even after being the heavier motorcycle out of the two, the BMW G 310 GS (175kg) outrun the G 310 R (164kg) in both drag race attempts. This was indeed a surprising result as we were expecting the roadster to be quicker than the adventure motorcycle. Of course, the rider’s skills play a crucial role in such races.

As for the engine, both bikes draw power from the same 313cc single-cylinder motor which comes with 4 valves and DOHC. The water-cooled mill is BS6-compliant and produces 34PS of max power at 9250rpm and 28Nm of peak torque at 7500rpm. The transmission here is a 6-speed gearbox.

BMW G 310 GS BMW G 310 R Aspect Measurement Aspect Measurement Length 2075mm Length 2005mm Width (excl mirrors) 880mm Width (incl mirrors) 849mm Height (excl mirrors) 1230mm Height (excl mirrors) 1080mm Seat height 835mm Seat height 785mm Unladen weight 175kg Unladen weight 164kg

*Ex-showroom