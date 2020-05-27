2021 BMW 6 Series GT facelift revealed, to arrive in India next year - IAB Report

27/05/2020 - 15:40 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
The 2021 BMW 6 Series GT facelift has been officially revealed. The new part-sedan, part-coupe will likely be launched in India in the first half of 2021.

2021 Bmw 6 Series Gt Facelift Exterior Changes
The BMW 6 Series GT has adopted the brand’s latest design language with the facelift.

The BMW 6 Series GT has adopted the brand’s latest design language with the facelift. Key exterior changes include new front and rear aprons, new prominent kidney grille with single-piece surround and protruding grille bars and redesigned headlamps with laser light technology and L-shaped graphics.

New on the inside is the BMW Live Cockpit Professional comprising a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. In addition to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto support is also available in the new model. The steering wheel has newly arranged multifunction buttons. BMW has also given newly designed controls on the centre console of the new 6 Series.

2021 Bmw 6 Series Gt Facelift Interior Changes
A 12.3-inch customisable virtual instrument cluster and a bigger, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system have made it to the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.

BMW has brought 48-volt mild-hybrid technology to the 6 Series GT with the mid-life update. The company equips all the engines of the fastback with the mild-hybrid system. The electrification has not only reduced the fuel consumption but also provided an extra 11 PS of (electrical) power. The company has re-tuned the chassis to make allowance for the change in the weight balance resulting from the inclusion of mild hybrid technology.

BMW will offer the 2021 6 Series Gran Turismo in five model variants at launch internationally:

Aspect\SpecificationVariant
630i640i/640i xDrive620d630d/630d xDrive640d xDrive
Engine2.0L petrol3.0L petrol2.0L diesel3.0L diesel3.0L diesel
Electrification48V mild-hybrid48V mild-hybrid48V mild-hybrid48V mild-hybrid48V mild-hybrid
Engine Max. Power258 PS333 PS190 PS286 PS340 PS
Engine Max. Torque400 Nm450 Nm400 Nm650 Nm700 Nm
Transmission8-speed automatic8-speed automatic8-speed automatic8-speed automatic8-speed automatic
Drivetrain LayoutRWDRWD/AWDRWDRWD/AWDAWD
Acceleration (0-100 km/h)6.5 seconds5.5 seconds/5.4 seconds7.9 seconds6.1 seconds/5.9 seconds5.3 seconds
Top Speed250 km/h250 km/h250 km/h250 km/h250 km/h

2021 Bmw 6 Series Gt Facelift Exterior Revisions
BMW will launch the 2021 6 Series Gran Turismo internationally in July this year.

Also Read: BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe launched, priced from INR 1.30 crore

BMW will likely launch the 2021 6 Series in India in 630i and 620d model variants. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more BMW updates and other four-wheeler news.

2021 BMW 6 Series GT facelift - Image Gallery

