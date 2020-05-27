The 2021 BMW 6 Series GT facelift has been officially revealed. The new part-sedan, part-coupe will likely be launched in India in the first half of 2021.

The BMW 6 Series GT has adopted the brand’s latest design language with the facelift. Key exterior changes include new front and rear aprons, new prominent kidney grille with single-piece surround and protruding grille bars and redesigned headlamps with laser light technology and L-shaped graphics.

New on the inside is the BMW Live Cockpit Professional comprising a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. In addition to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto support is also available in the new model. The steering wheel has newly arranged multifunction buttons. BMW has also given newly designed controls on the centre console of the new 6 Series.

BMW has brought 48-volt mild-hybrid technology to the 6 Series GT with the mid-life update. The company equips all the engines of the fastback with the mild-hybrid system. The electrification has not only reduced the fuel consumption but also provided an extra 11 PS of (electrical) power. The company has re-tuned the chassis to make allowance for the change in the weight balance resulting from the inclusion of mild hybrid technology.

BMW will offer the 2021 6 Series Gran Turismo in five model variants at launch internationally:

Aspect\Specification Variant 630i 640i/640i xDrive 620d 630d/630d xDrive 640d xDrive Engine 2.0L petrol 3.0L petrol 2.0L diesel 3.0L diesel 3.0L diesel Electrification 48V mild-hybrid 48V mild-hybrid 48V mild-hybrid 48V mild-hybrid 48V mild-hybrid Engine Max. Power 258 PS 333 PS 190 PS 286 PS 340 PS Engine Max. Torque 400 Nm 450 Nm 400 Nm 650 Nm 700 Nm Transmission 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic Drivetrain Layout RWD RWD/AWD RWD RWD/AWD AWD Acceleration (0-100 km/h) 6.5 seconds 5.5 seconds/5.4 seconds 7.9 seconds 6.1 seconds/5.9 seconds 5.3 seconds Top Speed 250 km/h 250 km/h 250 km/h 250 km/h 250 km/h

Also Read: BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe launched, priced from INR 1.30 crore

BMW will likely launch the 2021 6 Series in India in 630i and 620d model variants. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more BMW updates and other four-wheeler news.