2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 - Why is it Cheaper than 2020 Model?

The Imperiale 400 - why is it special for Benelli India? There are two reasons. First, it is the only motorcycle available in the brand’s Classic range of products. And second, it is Benelli’s first BS6-compliant offering in the Indian market.

The BS6 model was introduced in July 2020 at a starting price of INR 1.99 lakh*. And now, Benelli has launched the 2021 model of the retro-styled bike for which it is asking a whole INR 10,000 less. So, why the 2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 is cheaper than the 2020 model?

2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 Price

The 2021 model of the Imperiale 400 has been launched at INR 1.89 lakh* which makes it INR 10,000 less expensive than the 2020 model. Benelli India has given two primary reasons behind this price reduction.

First, the company has increased localised content which has helped it to keep the price of the 2021 Imperiale 400 low. Second, the strengthening of the Rupee against the Dollar also plays a significant role in the reduced pricing.

We appreciate Benelli India’s move of dropping the Imperiale 400’s price and not just enjoying the benefits because of the aforementioned reasons all by itself. Kudos, guys! However, it is to be noted that it was the silver colour of the 2020 Imperiale 400 which was priced at INR 1.99 lakh*. So, most likely, the reduced 2021 pricing would be for the same model only. We are not sure whether the prices of the other two colour options have also been decreased or not.

2021 Benelli Imperiale 400 - Anything New?

Well, no. Apart from the revised pricing, no other changes have been implemented in the motorcycle. It continues to have the same set of features and draw power from the familiar 374cc single-cylinder engine churning out 21PS of max power at 6000rpm and 29Nm of peak torque at 3500rpm.

For more Benelli news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom